U.S. 60 near Canadian reopens after chemical spill

CANADIAN, Texas (KFDA) - U.S. 60 has reopened near Canadian after it was closed this morning due to a chemical spill.
The chemical spill happened when a truck rolled over overnight.
The Texas Department of Transportation said a truck loaded with ammonia caused the highway to close after a crash, just about eight miles southwest of Canadian.
As of 10:30 a.m., traffic was able to head eastbound on U.S. 60 before both directions were reopened.
Traffic was being rerouted just south of Canadian to Farm-to-Market Road 1268 and to Farm-to-Market Road 748 back into Miami.
