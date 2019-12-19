Amarillo Fire Department saves family pets from structure fire

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Fire Department helped to rescue a family’s pets from a structure fire earlier today.
According to AFD, crews were dispatched to 4602 SW 38th Ave. on a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived on the scene around 10:40 a.m. to find heavy fire and smoke coming from the garage.
Due to the size of the home and the amount of fire, a Second Alarm was dispatched to the incident.
A total of eight AFD units responded to the fire, which was brought under control by 10:59 a.m. There were no injuries at the fire, and AFD crews were able to remove several family pets, unharmed.
The damage was confined, primarily to the garage of the residence, resulting in approximately $60,000 worth of damage.
The Amarillo’s Fire Marshal’s Office was called to the scene to investigate the cause of the fire. Although the purpose of the fire was ruled “undetermined."
According to AFD, It was likely to have resulted from an overloaded extension cord in the garage of the home.
It was also determined that a space heater was plugged into the extension cord.
Due to several factors not being able to be ruled out, the cause is listed undetermined.
However, AFD would like to take this opportunity to remind everyone of some basic fire safety tips:
- Never plug a space heater into an extension cord or power strip
- Never overload an extension cord by plugging in appliances that, together will exceed the maximum current rating stated for the extension cord
- Never substitute extension cords for permanent wiring
- Always keep any flammable items at least three feet away from any space heater
