Visit the Discovery Center for $1 on Friday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to visit the the Don Harrington Discovery Center for just $1 this Friday.
From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Discovery Center will have live science demonstrations, critters, exhibits and will debut it’s new holiday show “The Nutcracker Suite” in the Space Theater.
Show times on Friday are 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. at no extra cost.
Guests will be able to purchase a drink at a coffee bar hosted by the Bomb City Kitchen.
While general admission is $1, members get in free on Friday.
