Visit the Discovery Center for $1 on Friday

Visit the Discovery Center for $1 on Friday
Visit the DHDC for $1 this Friday (Source: Don Harrington Discovery Center)
By Vanessa Garcia | December 18, 2019 at 10:56 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 10:56 AM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - You’re invited to visit the the Don Harrington Discovery Center for just $1 this Friday.

From 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Discovery Center will have live science demonstrations, critters, exhibits and will debut it’s new holiday show “The Nutcracker Suite” in the Space Theater.

Show times on Friday are 6:15 p.m., 6:45 p.m., 7:15 p.m., 7:45 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. at no extra cost.

Guests will be able to purchase a drink at a coffee bar hosted by the Bomb City Kitchen.

While general admission is $1, members get in free on Friday.

Join us Friday for Discover for a Dollar- Holiday Edition and see our new holiday theater show at no additional cost! If...

Posted by Don Harrington Discovery Center on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.