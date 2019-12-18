UTEP pays visit to Houston

SAVVY SENIORS: Houston's Nate Hinton, Quentin Grimes and DeJon Jarreau have combined to account for 49 percent of the team's scoring this season and have scored 54 percent of all Cougars points over the last five games.BRILLIANT BRYSON: Bryson Williams has connected on 66.7 percent of the 15 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 12 over his last five games. He's also made 82.5 percent of his foul shots this season.