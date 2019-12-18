Suspect in TTU campus sexual assault case indicted

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The suspect in a sexual assault on Texas Tech campus in December has been indicted by a grand Jury.
According to Texas Tech Police officials, 17-year-old Dominic Rodriguez was arrested in mid-December in connection to the sexual assault that happened on campus on Dec. 8, 2019.
Police say the assault happened around 1 a.m. on the west side of the Coleman residence hall.
The student said she was approached by a Hispanic male on the south side of the residence hall and was sexually assaulted outside the west side of the building. She was able to run away and get help.
The Texas Tech Police Department executed an off-campus search warrant with the assistance of the Lubbock Police Department which led to the arrest of 17-year-old Dominic Rodriguez for the sexual assault. He is now in custody at the Lubbock County Jail. His charge is listed as sexual assault of an adult.
According to the warrant, Rodriguez was identified by two concerned citizens. A search warrant was issued for his house. When police arrived to his residence, he told an officer, “you already got me.” He told investigators he sold the black and white shoes he had worn on LetGo after the offense for $100. He said his dad was currently wearing the grey and black baseball cap at work. He also said the jacket and shorts were not at the residence and were at his dad’s house.
On July 3, 2019, Rodriguez was arrested in connection to a vehicle burglary in west Lubbock. Lubbock police responded to a call at 12:45 a.m. about a suspicious person in the 500 block of North Dover Avenue.
When officers checked out the area, they found 17-year-old Dominic Rodriguez with a backpack full of items that were stolen from several individuals.
Rodriguez was placed under arrest for vehicle burglary.
He has not been indicted or convicted of the vehicle burglary according to court documents.
Texas Tech Police are also investigating an attempted sexual assault that happened the day after the sexual assault on campus. The attempted assault happened in the Wall Gates parking lot.
Campus police say a female reported the male asked for directions and attempted to assault her. She was able to fend off the attacker and ran towards the Education Building.
The suspect in the second case is described as having a small build, about 140 pounds, approximately 6-feet tall with dark hair, dark eyes, facial hair and long sideburns. He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black jeans, dark clothing and possibly wearing a hoodie.
It is not known at this time if Rodriguez is involved in the second case.
Texas Tech released this statement regarding the incident: “Texas Tech Police are conducting investigations into both incidents. It’s uncertain at this time if the two are related. Texas Tech Police and Lubbock Police Department have an increased patrol presence around campus. Texas Tech encourages the campus community to be aware of your surroundings and report any suspicious behavior by calling 911.”
