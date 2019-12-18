1 person shot, 1 assaulted in aggravated robbery in east Amarillo Tuesday

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have been arrested after an aggravated robbery in east Amarillo Tuesday afternoon.
Around 1:36 p.m., officers were called to Southeast 26th Avenue and Spruce Street for a robbery.
When officers arrived, they found one person had been shot and another had been assaulted. Personal property had been taken from the victims.
Officers on the north side were able to locate suspect’s vehicle.
The suspects stopped the car and ran away.
This caused a lockout at two elementary schools in north Amarillo. According to Amarillo ISD, the incident caused the lockout at Rogers Elementary School and Emerson Elementary School.
Police were able to find all three suspects and take them into custody.
The suspects have been identified as 23-year-old Albert Grant, 22-year-old Timothy Fields and 32-year-old Garry Ammons Jr.
They all face charges of aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Fields also faces drug possession charges.
They were booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
