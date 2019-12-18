Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 11:20 a.m. CST

RECYCLING PLANT-FIRE
Recycling plant fire prompts school closures in Texas
WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — Classes are canceled Wednesday at two Texas schools because of a large fire burning at a recycling plant. Dallas TV station WFAA reports that the fire broke out early Wednesday at the Oak Cliff Metals Recycling Plan in Waxahachie, about 25 miles south of Dallas. The city says the fire was under control by about 8 a.m. but crews were still working to extinguish it. There are no reports of injuries.
REMAIN IN MEXICO-SICK CHILD
In reversal, border agents allow sick 7-year-old to enter US
HOUSTON (AP) — A 7-year-old girl who is unable to contain her own waste due to a congenital illness and who had been refused entry to the United States three times has finally been allowed into the country. U.S. border agents in Brownsville, Texas, exempted her and her mother from the Trump administration's “Remain in Mexico” policy and allowed them to cross into the U.S. on Tuesday. The mother says they traveled from Honduras in hopes of finding better medical treatment. The reversal came after U.S. Customs and Border Protection received inquiries from The Associated Press and other media about the case.
HARVEY-FLOOD LAWSUITS
Judge: Federal government liable for Harvey flooding
HOUSTON (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is liable for damages to a group of Houston-area homes and businesses flooded by two federally owned reservoirs during Hurricane Harvey because the inundation was due to how the federal government built and maintained the dams. Tuesday's ruling by Senior U.S. Judge Charles Lettow in Washington. D.C. is part of a test case involving 13 properties located upstream of the Addicks and Barker reservoirs that were flooded in 2017. The property owners say the agency knew the reservoirs would inundate homes and businesses on adjacent private property. Their attorney, Daniel Charest, says his clients can now move the case to trial to determine damages.
AP-US-MERCURY-SPILL-HOUSTON
Authorities: Texas man tried to sell mercury before spills
HOUSTON (AP) — Court records say a 19-year-old man accused of spilling mercury at several Houston locations stole the liquid metal from an abandoned business, tried to sell it in small amounts to people for $20 and spilled some as he played with it in his hands. Christopher Lee Melder remains jailed Tuesday on bonds totaling $5,000. He is charged with burglary and the illegal disposal of hazardous waste. The mercury spills that were discovered Sunday led to about 60 people needing to be decontaminated. A spokeswoman for the FBI’s Houston office says it appears there was “no nefarious intent” behind the spill.
EX OFFICER-GIRLFRIEND SLAYING
Ex-Texas cop pleads guilty to killing pregnant girlfriend
BASTROP, Texas (AP) — A former Texas police officer has admitted that he fatally shot his pregnant girlfriend, reversing his not guilty plea and bringing his capital murder case to a close just months before he was scheduled to go on trial. The Austin American Statesmen reports that 36-year-old ex-Austin officer VonTrey Clark will be sentenced to life in prison without parole under the plea agreement. Samantha Dean’s body was found behind a vacant building in Bastrop County in February 2015. She had been shot three times. Prosecutors have said Dean was seven months pregnant with Clark’s child. They said Clark paid two men $5,000 to kill her.
MEXICAN SECURITY CHIEF INDICTED
No bond for ex-Mexico security official charged with bribery
DALLAS (AP) — Mexico’s former top security official will be held without bond as he awaits trial on allegations that he accepted bribes from a notorious cartel. Genaro Garcia Luna was indicted in New York City for allegedly accepting a fortune in drug-money bribes from the Sinaloa cartel. A judge in Dallas on Tuesday ordered the 51-year-old be held on three counts of cocaine trafficking conspiracy and a false statements charge. Federal agents arrested Garcia Luna in Dallas last week. Prosecutors say they will seek his removal to Brooklyn, where Sinaloa kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman was tried in 2018.
AP-US-DEATH-PENALTY-
Report: 5th straight year with under 30 executions in US
WASHINGTON (AP) — A new report finds a continuing decline in capital punishment in the United States. The Death Penalty Information Center says 2019 was the fifth straight year with fewer than 30 executions and 50 new death sentences. Only seven states carried out executions this year. But even as death row populations were dropping in most of the 29 states that still have the death penalty, the Trump administration tried to restart executions on the federal level and a more conservative Supreme Court appeared less willing to grant death-row inmates last-minute reprieves.
MOTHER-INFANT MISSING
Austin police searching for missing woman and her newborn
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Austin police are still trying to determine what happened to a woman and her newborn who were reported missing last week. Thirty-three-year-old Heidi Broussard and her daughter, Margot Carey, who was born Nov. 26, were reported missing Thursday evening. Police say the two were last seen as Broussard dropped off a child at an elementary school that morning. Broussard and the baby are believed to have returned to their apartment but haven't been seen since. Police Detective Brad Herries said authorities are exploring “every possibility” and at this point are assuming they are alive.
MERCURY SPILL-HOUSTON-Q&A
Dozens potentially exposed to toxic mercury in Houston spill
CHICAGO (AP) — Officials say dozens of people in Houston potentially were exposed to the toxic metal mercury after it was spilled outside a Walmart, a drive-in restaurant and a gas station. The silvery liquid is a potent neurotoxin, but health effects depend on how much mercury a person is exposed to, how long they're exposed and their age. Developing fetuses and small children are most vulnerable. Short-term exposure to vapors can cause health effects that include nausea, skin rashes and eye irritation. High levels can permanently damage the brain, kidneys and developing fetuses. Mercury is used in thermometers, batteries. fluorescent light bulbs and other products.
FRESHWATER MUSSELS DIE-OFF
Scientists seeking cause of huge freshwater mussel die-off
KYLES FORD, Tenn. (AP) — Scientists are working to quickly discover what is killing hundreds of thousands of freshwater mussels on the Tennessee-Virginia border. Mussels are extremely important to rivers for their ability to filter algae, silt and even heavy metals. Their populations everywhere have declined steeply from pollution, habitat loss and climate change. The current decline looks like it might be something different _ infectious disease. Similar mussel die-offs have been reported on at least five U.S. rivers and in Spain. Scientists say they are working quickly to identify the culprit because if all the mussels die, the rivers will never be the same.