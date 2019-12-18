Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 9:20 p.m. MST

OPIOIDS-NEW MEXICO
New Mexico awarded $3.5M to help fight opioid crisis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Efforts to combat drugs and crime in New Mexico will get a boost from the federal government. The U.S. Justice Department announced late last week that more than $3.8 million is being awarded to state courts as well as county and tribal programs. Officials with the U.S. Attorney's Office in New Mexico say the grants will support prevention, treatment and recovery programs as well as strengthen adult drug court and veterans treatment court programs. With more than 130 people dying from opioid-related overdoses every day, the Justice Department says fighting addiction has become a national priority.
IMPEACHMENT TORRES SMALL
Congresswoman comes out in favor of impeaching Trump
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The Albuquerque Journal reports that Democratic U.S. Rep. Xochitl Torres Small of New Mexico said Sunday afternoon that she plans to vote to impeach President Donald Trump. In a statement, Torres Small, who represents a district in the southern part of the state, said she believes “impeachment is the necessary response.” Democrats expect support for impeachment from all but a few of their members, No Republicans are expected to join them. The vote is expected to take place on Wednesday.
ALBUQUERQUE-PHOTO PROJECT
Exhibit to highlight Albuquerque street photo project
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A street photo project more than a half century in the making is set to go on display in Albuquerque. KRQE-TV reports the exhibit called “Let the Sunshine In” is scheduled to begin Dec. 21 at the Albuquerque Museum and will feature 100 images from the project. In 1967, the museum hired street photographers to capture the city’s ongoing urban renewal, a mass exodus from downtown to the suburbs and a time of social change. Organizers want residents to visit and help find family members.
EXCHANGE-OIL BOOM-WATER
Oil and gas another piece in New Mexico’s water puzzle
LOVING, N.M. (AP) — State water officials have estimated that production of oil and natural gas uses less than 1% of New Mexico’s total fresh water use. But as hydraulic fracturing, or fracking, has become the norm in the Permian Basin, the volume of water flowing through the oil fields has skyrocketed. The state is ramping up pressure to recycle fracking wastewater instead of using fresh water. Energy companies have responded by investing in recycling technology and infrastructure.
HOMELESS SHELTER BEDS
Study: Albuquerque needs about 500 new homeless shelter beds
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A new report has shown the city of Albuquerque needs about 500 new beds to accommodate all of the adults who are sleeping on the streets, in parks and other unsheltered locations. The Albuquerque Journal reported Friday that the $45,000 analysis was intended to help the city determine how to safely accommodate people without any place to stay over the night. Officials say the report does not include any additional capacity needed to serve families. Officials say 545 out of more than 1,500 people were considered unsheltered. Officials say the city needs 463 to 518 new shelter beds to meet the demand, doubling what is currently available.
NUCLEAR ENERGY-TECH CENTER
Nuclear tech company to locate research center in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — A California-based nuclear energy technology company has chosen New Mexico’s largest city as its home for a new engineering center to support the development of its reactor technology. Kairos Power LLC plans to take up residence at a master planned community on the southern edge of Albuquerque. State economic development officials say the company will invest up to $125 million on the campus and create more than 65 high-paying jobs over the next few years. The state and city of Albuquerque also have proposed pitching in millions of dollars in economic development funding for the project.
ROUTE 66-VISITOR CENTER
Visitor center along historic Route 66 gets more funding
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Elected officials in New Mexico's most populous county plan to spend another $1.5 million to further support the construction of a visitor center along historic Route 66. Bernalillo County commissioners voted unanimously in favor of the allocation during a recent meeting. The money has been set aside pending a comprehensive marketing analysis on the center. Officials have said the goal is to create a space that celebrates Route 66 while serving the local community. One of the first roads in the U.S. highway system, Route 66 ran through eight states, connecting tourists with friendly diners in small towns.
BORDER GRANT-COUNTY COSTS
Pima County official: Federal grant adds to pension burden
TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Pima County's manager says a federal grant for border security costs is contributing to the county's excess pension obligation costs. The Arizona Daily Star reports that a county analysis found that Sheriff’s Department employees are boosting their pensions by working more overtime before they retire. The overtime is funded by the grant but the pension is paid by the county. County Manager Chuck Huckleberry said the Operation Stonegarden grant program is a “financial detriment to local taxpayers” and he says the county shouldn’t participate in the future without the federal government making changes. County Supervisors are split on Stonegarden while Sheriff Mark Napier defends continued participation.