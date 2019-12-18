1 hospitalized after shooting in NE Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department are asking for witnesses to come forward following a shooting late this afternoon.
According to APD, at about 5:30 p.m., police were called to northeast 24th and Echo, where they found a 45-year old male with a gunshot wound.
He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Several witnesses to the shooting stated the suspects left the scene in a red or maroon Jeep Cherokee.
There were also other reported witnesses to the shooting. However, they left the area before officers were able to make contact.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.