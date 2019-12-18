Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot sign deal for 50-50 merger, creating world’s fourth-largest automaker

In this Nov. 2, 2019, file photo the logo of Italian automaker Fiat is pictured in Villeneuve d'Ascq, northern France. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Peugeot announced Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, that their boards signed a binding deal to merge the two automakers, creating the world’s fourth-largest auto company. (Source: AP Photo/Michel Spingler, File)