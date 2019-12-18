City of Borger Fire Department prepares for upcoming fire season with prescribed burn

The map shows the burn unit area for today's prescribed burn. (Source: City of Borger)
By Kaitlin Johnson | December 18, 2019 at 10:35 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 10:35 AM

BORGER, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Borger Fire Department is preparing for the upcoming fire season with a prescribed burn today.

Starting at 10:00 a.m., the burn will take place around seven miles on the southern side of Borger.

Officials say the burn unit area is designed by wildland mitiagation experts to help protect Borger. It will serve as a prevantative barrier between the residential areas and the surrounding vegetation.

You can view a map of the burn unit area below:

Posted by City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019

