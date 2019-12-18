Apollo MedFlight asking for donations to help missing camper’s family as search continues at Lake Meredith

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Apollo MedFlight is asking for donations to help out Ryan Kennedy’s family as the search for him continues this morning at Lake Meredith Recreation Area.
Kennedy, who went missing after hunting on Sunday, is a paramedic at Apollo.
He is from out of town but is currently living in Canyon.
The search began Sunday after he did not return home from hunting.
Lake Meredith Recreation Area Superintendent Eric Smith said while his truck, boat trailer and camping items have been located, Kennedy and his boat remain missing.
You can help cover his family expenses here.
If anyone has information on Kennedy, please call the Lake Meredith headquarters at (806) 857-3151.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.