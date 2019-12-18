Apollo MedFlight asking for donations to help missing camper’s family as search continues at Lake Meredith

Apollo MedFlight asking for donations to help missing camper’s family as search continues at Lake Meredith
A GoFundMe has been started to help out Ryan Kennedy's family. (Source: Apollo MedFlight)
By Vanessa Garcia | December 18, 2019 at 6:19 AM CST - Updated December 18 at 6:19 AM
(Source: Stinnett Police Department)
(Source: Stinnett Police Department) (Source: Stinnett Police Department)

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Apollo MedFlight is asking for donations to help out Ryan Kennedy’s family as the search for him continues this morning at Lake Meredith Recreation Area.

Kennedy, who went missing after hunting on Sunday, is a paramedic at Apollo.

He is from out of town but is currently living in Canyon.

The search began Sunday after he did not return home from hunting.

Lake Meredith Recreation Area Superintendent Eric Smith said while his truck, boat trailer and camping items have been located, Kennedy and his boat remain missing.

You can help cover his family expenses here.

If anyone has information on Kennedy, please call the Lake Meredith headquarters at (806) 857-3151.

As you may have heard from the media, Ryan Kennedy, one of our Apollo Medflight Paramedics, is missing and there is an...

Posted by Apollo MedFlight on Tuesday, December 17, 2019

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.