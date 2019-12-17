UTEP, UC Irvine meet in El Paso

TEAM LEADERSHIP: UTEP's Bryson Williams has averaged 19.6 points and 7.5 rebounds while Souley Boum has put up 11.3 points. For the Anteaters, Collin Welp has averaged 14.5 points and 6.6 rebounds while Eyassu Worku has put up 10.8 points and 4.3 assists.CLUTCH COLLIN: Welp has connected on 44.4 percent of the 36 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 10 of 19 over his last five games. He's also made 80 percent of his foul shots this season.