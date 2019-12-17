Sentence lengthened for Portales man found guilty of 2018 murder

PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - The murder sentence of a Portales man has been lengthened.
Ninth Judicial District Attorney Andrea Reeb announced the decision Monday related to the 2018 murder of 32-year-old Erika Zamorano.
In September, a Roosevelt County Jury found 36-year-old Gerardo Marquez guilty of second degree murder and sentenced him to 16 years in prison.
On Monday, Marquez was found to be an habitual offender and sentenced to four more years, making his sentence a total of 20 years in prison.
He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before being considered for parole.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.