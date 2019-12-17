Open houses planned to discuss new Golf Pass for Amarillo golfers

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo’s award-winning municipal golf complexes, Ross Rogers and Comanche Trail, have announced a new Annual Pass Program.
The program will benefit golfers by allowing pass fees to be paid in monthly installments.
The new pricing program was a recommendation of the Golf Task Force, which was created in early 2019.
Two open houses are planned for Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 1:00 p.m. Ross Rogers Golf Complex and 3:00 p.m. Comanche Trail Golf Complex.
The new pricing plan and structure will be more convenient for Amarillo’s golfing community.
In previous years, the annual pass required a one-time payment.
Amarillo is home to some of the best public golf courses in the State of Texas, according to the Dallas Morning News. Ross Rogers’ Mustang Course was recently ranked as No. 2 public course in the state and also ranked No. 1 in economy courses.
In addition, Ross Rogers’ Wildhorse course was third, and Comanche’s Arrowhead was 12th in economy courses.
