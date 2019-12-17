High Plains Food Bank and Wells Fargo teaming up to fight hunger during the holidays

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The High Plains Food Bank and Wells Fargo are teaming up with the goal of fighting hunger during the holidays.
Following the annual food drive, the food bank says the Panhandle is a community that takes care of one another, and they would like to keep this momentum going as both are requesting donations that will go towards feeding more needy families this holiday season.
The holiday program is called Feeding America.
“This is the third year of the Wells Fargo holiday program, and they’ve partnered on a national level with Feeding America. That means up to $5 million to the Feeding America network will go towards food banks across the nation, and that could mean a $25 thousand match to High Plains Food Bank,” said Tina Brohlin, communications and marketing manager of the High Plains Food Bank.
This goal can only be met through the help of Panhandle residents, because it involved matching funds.
“The goal of this is to encourage that last minute end of year gift,” said Brohlin. “With that, there’s a great stewardship opportunity that includes a 1:1 match up to $5,000 per donor, per gift.”
The food bank’s Director of Development believes this program could have a massive impact on this community.
“The impact of that is over 8,700 families are fed, and we’re helping people receive the supplements they truly, truly need,” said Emily Bell, director of development for the High Plains Food Bank. “That could help a family when they receive those supplements to go ahead and pay the mortgage or utility bill in full.”
There are many ways residents can make a donation to this campaign, including making a donation at any Wells Fargo ATM, texting “meals” to 91990, or visiting their website.
Brohlin says all the gifts will be tracked by zip code to make sure all donations will stay with their local food bank.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.