Conference play starts for ACU, UNO

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: New Orleans' Bryson Robinson has averaged 15.4 points while Troy Green has put up 12.1 points. For the Wildcats, Payten Ricks has averaged 13.4 points and 2.3 steals while Joe Pleasant has put up 10.2 points and 4.7 rebounds.POTENT PAYTEN: Ricks has connected on 39.2 percent of the 74 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 15 of 35 over the last five games. He's also converted 91.3 percent of his foul shots this season.