Randall County sentence man to 48 years for shooting Amarillo officer in 2018

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - An Amarillo police group isn’t happy about the sentencing today of a man who wounded one of them in a shoot out.
Randall County court documents show District Judge Ana Estevez sentenced Dylan Newcomer to 48 years in prison for each of two counts of aggravated assault of a public servant.
He shot at two police officers as they responded to a reported burglary. He is to serve the sentences at the same time.
She declined to have Newcomer serve an additional sentence after today’s hearing.
The Amarillo Police Officers Association distributed a written statement after the sentencing. They objected to the judge not adding a federal sentence to the 48-year sentences. They called the decision an insult to police officers everywhere and to the public.
Federal court documents show he will be serving ten years at the same time after admitting to being a felon with a firearm during the shooting in August 2018.
He has to serve at least 24 years before any consideration of parole.
