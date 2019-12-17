Amarillo Activity Youth Center ‘Secret Santa’ comes back a second year, donates $2,600 gift cards to kids

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Kids at the Amarillo Activity Youth Center have made Santa’s nice list this Christmas after their “Secret Santa” has come back for a second year.
A few weeks ago, the Walmart on Georgia Street put up the Angel Christmas Tree so 29 Youth Center kids could receive Christmas gifts this year.
Within a week of putting up the tree, the “Secret Santa” took the 26 remaining name cards off the tree and purchased $100 gift cards for each kid.
The $2,600 will be split up between the kids so they can have their own personal Christmas shopping spree.
The man still wished to remain anonymous but for a second year, the Youth Center is happy to see their Secret Santa has returned.
“A lot of the kids already knew that’s what happened last year so they were saying, ‘is it gonna happen this year, is it gonna happen this year? What about this year, what about this year?,'” said Amarillo Activity Youth Center Executive Director Matt Hite. “Some of the kids had even gone by the tree and looked at Walmart to see if their name was still on the tree or not. They had seen if anybody picked them out and the excitement was building. So all the kids were getting excited and there wasn’t a whole lot of presents coming in and they were like ‘what are we gonna get? We’re not gonna get anything?’ and I was like ‘yes, you’re all gonna get a card’ and they were excited.”
Last year, Secret Santa donated $3,200 worth of gift cards to the 32 kids who were on the Angel Christmas Tree.
“The kids get to shop for their presents, their own Christmas and pick out exactly what they want,” said Hite. “Most of these kiddos have never seen $20 in their life that they just get to pick out whatever they want with. So having $100 is a lot of money. The kids have a lot of fun with that, we have a lot of fun watching them and seeing them pick out what they want. Of course, seeing their eyes light up when we told them that they were getting the 100 dollar gift card was crazy.”
Hite and Walmart employees have spoken to the “Secret Santa” both times.
The “Secret Santa” said he and his wife never had kids of their own, so giving back and helping these kids have a Christmas means so much to them.
All of the Youth Center kids will use their $100 gift cards to shop for their gifts this Saturday.
The staff and kids at AAYC sent their love and mentioned their appreciation for their generous “Secret Santa.”
