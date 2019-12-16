Woman arrested after meth valued at $200K seized near Conway

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A woman was arrested after meth valued at $200,000 was seized in Carson County.
On Dec. 12, 25-year-old Jessica Anguiano, of Tucson, Arizona, was stopped for a traffic violation while traveling east on Interstate 40 near Conway in a 2002 GMC Denali, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
A criminal complaint reports that the trooper conducting the traffic stop took note of possible criminal activity and was given consent to search the Denali.
The trooper found multiple plastic wrapped packages of meth concealed inside all of the four tires. The drugs weighed about 43 pounds.
Special agents with the TxDPS Drug Enforcement Administration assisted with the investigation and took over the case.
Anguiano was arrested and booked into the Randall County jail.
She is facing a charge of possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of meth.
The drugs allegedly were being transported from Tucson, Arizona to Oklahoma City.
