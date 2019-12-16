Toot’n Totum to buy Angel Tree gifts for 130 children

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Toot’n Totum will buy Angel Tree gifts for 130 children this afternoon.
The convenience store is partnering up with The Salvation Army for the Angel Tree campaign.
Toot’n Totum is matching the first $100 in every kettle that they have, which includes 60 stores in Amarillo and Canyon.
From 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Walmart on Tascosa Road, will use the money raised to buy gifts for 130 children.
Toot’n Totum will have the kettles at the convenience stores until Christmas Day.
For more information on the red kettle campaign, go here.
If you want to help make a child’s Christmas wish come true, you can do so here.
