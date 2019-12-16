Southland play starts for Incarnate Word, Central Ark.

FABULOUS FRESHMEN: Incarnate Word has benefited heavily from its freshmen. Vincent Miszkiewicz, Keaston Willis, Drew Lutz, Dwight Murray Jr. and Augustine Ene have collectively accounted for 66 percent of the team's scoring this season and 59 percent of all Cardinals points over the last five games.EXCELLENT EDDY: Eddy Kayouloud has connected on 28.6 percent of the 28 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 6 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 80.4 percent of his free throws this season.