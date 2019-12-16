Improvements Plan for Martin Road Lake to be discussed in public meetings this week

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is to hold public meetings this Tuesday and Wednesday for the Improvement Plan for Martin Road Lake.
A pair of public meetings for the Lake Improvements Plan are scheduled for Tuesday Dec. 17 at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday Dec. 18 at 12:30.
Both meetings will be at the North Branch of the Amarillo Public Library, 1500 N.E. 24th St. The meeting will present preliminary design alternatives for Martin Road Lake based on previous public input, and residents can provide feedback on the proposed alternatives.
The meeting will be hosted by the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering Department.
Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend, as city staff will provide an overview of the improvments and answer questions.
