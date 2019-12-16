Give blood today at ‘What is in Your Stocking’ drive today

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Coffee Memorial Blood Center is hosting it’s “What is in Your Stocking” blood drive today.
You can help save a life today from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the blood center, located at 7500 Wallace Blvd.
Participants will have an opportunity to win a gift card by spinning the prize wheel.
It will have 300 gift cards sponsored by United Supermarkets valued from $10 to $300.
The blood center said donors will leave with at least one gift card and are limited to one spin.
Donors will also receive a long-sleeved t-shirt, a gallon of milk and a free pass to the Don Harrington Discovery Center.
Anyone wanting to donate must take a photo ID.
