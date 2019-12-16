Former Wheeler County deputy recognized for going above and beyond

GRAY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Texas Department of Public Safety formally recognized a Gray County Sheriff’s deputy on Monday for rescuing three minor-aged victims forms from a fatal crash on I-40 east of Shamrock in Wheeler County.
Gray County Sheriff Deputy Tim Reeves, formally of the Wheeler County Sheriff’s Office, was the first to arrive on the scene of the crash on I-40 that happened on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019.
The road conditions were extremely hazardous due to snow and icy weather conditions.
The driver of a Ford Explorer lost control of the vehicle on the roadway and spun. The car slid across the center median into oncoming traffic where it was struck by an RV.
Deputy Reeves approached the crash and found six occupants in the Explorer. He was able to remove three children from the heavily damaged Explorer and provided aid to the driver until EMS arrived.
After evaluating the circumstances and how long it would take for additional help to arrive, Deputy Reeves believed the children to be seriously injured and decided to transport them to the hospital in Shamrock in his patrol vehicle.
The other three occupants later died as a result of their injuries.
“Deputy Reeves’ compassion as a peace officer and father was evident as he prioritized the well-being of the surviving children of a heartbreaking auto accident under harsh weather conditions,” said the Northwest Texas Regional Director, J.C. Longway. “This is an outstanding example of the type of character we have come to expect from our Northwest Texas city, county and state law enforcement professionals.”
The DPS Director’s Award may be presented to any private citizen or personnel of another agency that provides significant assistance to a DPS employee in the performance of his or her duties.
