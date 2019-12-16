Ed Montana graces the stage of the Grand Ole Opry

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - This weekend Amarillo’s own, Ed Montana, was able to grace the stage of the Grand Ole Opry for his dream debut.
Ed comes from a background of music where his father had a hit polka music record in 1963 called “In Heaven There is No Beer.”
Once each family member was old enough, they were able to be a part of the band and Ed was one of them.
Ed said he’s played music for around 50 years all over the United States but marking the Grand Ole Opry off of his list is a “thrill beyond thrillsville.”
“'One of these days', I kept saying," said Ed. “My wife, she says, you can plan all you want but it’s in the good Lord’s hands, not yours. She was right. A friend of mine, we’ve talked, and he says I wanted to win the gold buckle at the National Finals when I was 10 years old. Well, I’ve wanted to play on the Grand Ole Opry that long.”
NewsChannel 10 will catch up with Ed Montana later this week to learn more about his experience and how you can listen to his performance.
