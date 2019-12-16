3 dead, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision near Texhoma

SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - Three people have died and one person has been hospitalized after a head-on collision near Texhoma on Sunday.
Around 5:15 a.m., DPS officials say a Toyota Camry was driving southwest on US 54 when the driver failed to pass another vehicle to the left safely and struck a Chevrolet Traverse head-on in the northeast bound lane.
DPS officials say both vehicles caught fire on impact and completely burned.
The passenger in the Chevrolet Traverse, identified as 37-year-old Tsegahai Sbhatu of Amarillo, was able to get out of the car before it became fully engulfed in flames.
Sbhatu was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Chevrolet Traverse, identified as 31-year-old Shishay Gebre of Amarillo, and passenger, a 13-year-old boy of Amarillo, both died on scene.
The driver of the Toyota Camry, identified as 19-year-old Daniel Rodriguez of California, died on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
