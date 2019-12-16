Curry County Administration Office closing for 2 hours tomorrow while delivering gifts to children

CURRY COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - The Curry County Administration Office will be closed for two hours tomorrow to deliver gifts to the Christian Children’s Home in Portales.
Curry County officials said the office will be closed from 11:30 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. and that the county office will be open from 7:15 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Every year, the county administration takes part in a gift exchange and this year employees chose to give to the Christian Children’s Home.
The Christian Children’s Home helps children and families, serving about 51 children.
Anyone who has further questions is asked to call the Curry County manager at (575) 763-6016.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.