It is a cold and snowy morning. light snow showers and flurries will continue across the northern parts of the viewing area this morning. Roads may be slick in spots. Temps are below freezing with wind chill temps in the 20′s and teens. Winds will be out of the north at 5-15 mph. Afternoon highs will be below normal in the 30′s. Skies will turn partly sunny by late afternoon. Drier conditions and warmer temps mover in for the rest of the week.