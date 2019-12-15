Weather Outlook: Cooler Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 40s

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - It has been a cool day with highs in the 50s.
Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly clear skies with lows in the lower 30s.
Sunday looks cooler with highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Southern areas MAY be warmer. Expect mostly cloudy skies & breezy North winds.
Sunday night looks mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 20s.
