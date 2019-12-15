UTEP, NC A&T meet in El Paso

STEPPING UP: UTEP's Bryson Williams has averaged 19.4 points and 7.1 rebounds while Daryl Edwards has put up 10.6 points. For the Aggies, Ronald Jackson has averaged 12.2 points and 8.5 rebounds while Kameron Langley has put up 6.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists.JUMPING FOR JACKSON: R. Jackson has connected on 30.8 percent of the 26 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 3 of 11 over the last three games. He's also converted 81.1 percent of his foul shots this season.