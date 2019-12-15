Cold with a Slight Chance of Snow Flurries

It has been a cold day after the cold front swept through the area. Highs have barely warmed into the 30s. Looking towards tonight’s forecast, we can expect mostly cloudy skies with a slight chance of snow flurries especially North otherwise it will be cold with lows in the lower to mid 20s.
Monday is looking cold with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Expect morning clouds & fog then gradual clearing. Light North winds will persist through the day allowing colder wind chill values. Monday night looks cold with lows in the teens.