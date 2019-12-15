Authorities alerting New Mexico residents of phone scam

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - New Mexico State Police is alerting New Mexico residents of a phone scam that preys on the emotions of family members.
Victims of the phone scam are told their relative has been kidnapped. Scammers then demand money, threatening to hurt their loved one if they don't receive it.
If you receive this call, police say to hang up and make contact with the alleged victim. Do not provide any identifying information and do not agree to pay ransom.
If you believe a real kidnapping is happening, call your local law enforcement immediately.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.