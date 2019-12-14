1 woman dead, 1 injured in 2 vehicle accident on US 87 near Dumas

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Around 1:25 p.m. Friday, one woman was killed in a 2 vehicle accident on US 87 near Dumas.
The Department of Public Safety reports Ariel Spidell, 23, of Dalhart died at the scene after her Ford Explorer was struck from behind by a driver in a Volkswagen Passat causing the vehicle to travel into the center median and roll over.
A passenger in the Explorer was transported to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries. The driver of the Passat was not injured.
DPS says the Passat and Explorer were traveling south on US 87 in the right lane. The driver of the Explorer legally passed the Passat in the left lane and then safely changed lanes in front of the Passat. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Explorer slowed. The driver of the Passat failed to control speed and struck the rear of the Explorer causing the driver of the Explorer to lose control. The Explorer traveled into the center median and rolled over.
Texas Highway Patrol Troopers continue the investigation of this crash.
Source: Texas Department of Public Safety
