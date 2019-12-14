1 woman dead, 1 injured in 2 vehicle accident on US 87 near Dumas

DPS says the Passat and Explorer were traveling south on US 87 in the right lane. The driver of the Explorer legally passed the Passat in the left lane and then safely changed lanes in front of the Passat. For an unknown reason, the driver of the Explorer slowed. The driver of the Passat failed to control speed and struck the rear of the Explorer causing the driver of the Explorer to lose control. The Explorer traveled into the center median and rolled over.