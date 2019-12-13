Weekend outlook.

Our weekend will be a little crazy when it comes to our temperatures! On Saturday most of the area will remain in the upper 50s and low 60s with a south to southwest wind. The northeastern panhandles up into southwest Kansas will likely stay in the 40s for highs. Sunday is another day of split highs around the panhandle. By the afternoon hours the front will line up from near Clayton, NM to Amarillo to south of Childress. This will keep highs in the 40s for the northeastern half of the panhandle and 50s-60s to the southwest.