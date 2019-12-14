Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have a few new lane closures this coming week.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 16 and continuing through Friday, Dec. 27, traffic traveling southbound on Coulter Street will be shifted to the existing left lane for northbound Coulter traffic – 1,400 feet before the intersection, leaving one lane for traffic leading up to the intersection.
Motorists will have the option to turn left, right, or go straight at the intersection of Hollywood Road (SL 335) and Coulter Street.
Traffic traveling northbound on Coulter Street will be placed in the existing northbound Coulter Street traffic left lane. The traffic will be released back into two lanes in approximately 750 feet.
Coulter Street south of Hollywood Road will not be affected.
Beginning Monday, Dec. 16 at 8 a.m., the right lane and right turn lane on the southbound I-27 frontage road will be closed at State Loop (SL) 335 (Hollywood Road) to finish culvert work north of the intersection. The lane closure will be from the intersection to about 800 feet north of the intersection and work should take one week to complete.
Monday through Wednesday, Dec. 16 – 18, the right lane of I-27 will be closed in both directions from 26th Avenue to 45th Avenue for shoulder work.
Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 16 and 17, the left lane of the I-27 frontage road will be closed at 34th Avenue for concrete bridge rail repairs.
Expect various lanes closures on the southbound I-27 frontage road from FM 2219 to Rockwell Road for edge maintenance throughout the week.
On Tuesday, Dec. 17, watch for various lane closures in both directions of SL 335 from FM 1719 to Hester Road for core drilling from 10 a.m. to Noon.
On Wednesday, Dec. 18, watch for various lane closures in both directions of FM 293 from SH 136 to FM 683 for road widening work.
On Thursday, Dec. 19, watch for various lane closures on FM 1912 south of US 60 for patching repairs.
As ADA sidewalk work continues along the southbound I-27 frontage road, watch for crews working from 45th Avenue to Western Street and on the northbound I-27 frontage road from Western Street to 45th Avenue.
All projects are subject to change due to weather, emergency work and other unexpected events.
Source: Texas Department of Transportation
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.