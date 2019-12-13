Xcel Energy presents over $6,900 to Eveline Rivers Coat Project

Xcel Energy presents over $6,900 to Eveline Rivers Coat Project
Xcel Energy presented a donation to the Eveline Rivers Coat Porject today (Source: Xcel Energy)
By Madison Carson | December 13, 2019 at 3:44 PM CST - Updated December 13 at 3:44 PM

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Xcel Energy employees presented a check for over $6,900 today to the Eveline Rivers Coat Project.

Donations were raised from all across the region and will go help the project with purchasing coats, caps and gloves for children in need across Amarillo.

The ERCP has operated for 40 years and offers support and warm clothing for hundreds each year.

Xcel employees also conducted a new coat drive at various XE facilities around town to gift along with their check.

Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.