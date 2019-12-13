WTAMU delivering presents for Angel Tree angels

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The West Texas A&M University division of Student Enrollment, Engagement and Success is delivering toys for 50 Angel Tree angels.
WTAMU loaded up vans to donate the toys this morning.
“The Angel Tree is one of the Salvation Army’s best supported programs and makes it possible for more than 1,500 children in and around Amarillo to open gifts on Christmas morning,” said Major David Atkins with the Salvation Army. "We are grateful for this very special ministry and for the generous donors and volunteers who will work alongside The Salvation Army this Christmas.
The toys will be taken to the Rex Baxster building where they will be sorted and organized for distribution day.
The gifts will be distributed on Thursday, December 19.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.