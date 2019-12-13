Ways to prevent Christmas tree fires in your home

“One thing that I’d start with is by trying to use LED lighting, if possible,” said Amarillo Botanical Gardens Executive Director Greg Lusk. “It uses a lot less energy and produces a lot less heat. Therefore, your tree is less likely to dry out. The tree life stuff that you put in the water, does help too. It preserves the tree and keeps it from drying out so fast. Also, keep the lights on only when you’re at home, don’t ever leave the house and leave them on.”