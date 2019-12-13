Ways to prevent Christmas tree fires in your home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - As studies have seen a large influx of live Christmas tree sales this holiday season, that could bring a higher rate of home fires.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, out of roughly 354,000 home-structure fires that occur in the U.S. each year, about 160 are from Christmas trees.
Although this does include live and artificial trees, natural trees outnumber the artificial ones by three to one, causing about 20 times more injuries.
The Amarillo Botanical Gardens has over 300,000 lights around their garden for their Lights in the Garden show so they have some ways to help you prevent fires from your Christmas tree.
“One thing that I’d start with is by trying to use LED lighting, if possible,” said Amarillo Botanical Gardens Executive Director Greg Lusk. “It uses a lot less energy and produces a lot less heat. Therefore, your tree is less likely to dry out. The tree life stuff that you put in the water, does help too. It preserves the tree and keeps it from drying out so fast. Also, keep the lights on only when you’re at home, don’t ever leave the house and leave them on.”
Here are some new fire prevention gadgets you can also use:
If there’s a fire, it will immediately alert your family and communicate to the remote alarm that comes with the ornament.
For those who have outdoor lighting in bushes or trees, you can use a cord protector to protect connections from water and snow hazards.
