This Weekend in the Panhandle

AMARILLO, TX (KFDA) - If you’re looking for plans this weekend, we’ve got you covered.
From Santa pictures with family pets to the Lonestar Ballet’s “Nutcracker,” here’s what events are happening this weekend!
Lonestar Ballet will start showing “The Nutcracker” this weekend.
The ballet begins today, Dec. 13, at 7:30 p.m.
Other showing times and dates are Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m.
The show will be held at the Amarillo Civic Center Complex.
Tickets start at $13 and children two and under get in free as long as they sit on their parent’s lap.
Check out the ticket prices here.
Family and friends are invited to attend the Texas Panhandle TubaChristmas holiday music event tomorrow inside of the Westgate Mall.
The concert starts at 3:00 p.m. and will be near the northeast mall entrance.
Musicians who play tuba and euphonium throughout the Texas Panhandle, south plains and eastern New Mexico will play holiday songs for guests.
The concert is free to attend.
Dogs and cats can get a picture taken with Santa Claus this weekend.
Paws and Claus is Sunday, Dec. 15, at 6:00 p.m. at the Westgate Mall.
Pet owners will need to have their furry friends on a leash or in a crate for their protection.
The event is sponsored by Proven K9 Training and owners can purchase different picture packets. See the prices here.
Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch is hosting a holiday evening on Saturday for the public to look at their Christmas lights and decorations.
It is part of a decade-long tradition and will feature homes decorated with holiday lights and decorations.
A group of alumni from the Cal Farley’s Boys Ranch Alumni Association will view and judge the decorated homes at 7:00 p.m.
The public will be welcome to drive through to check out the houses from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.
The Boys Ranch headquarters will have coffee, hot cocoa and other snacks for guests.
Amarillo Botanical Gardens is continuing it’s Christmas in the Gardens this holiday season.
More than 300,000 Christmas lights will shine at the gardens up until the week of Christmas.
Guests will be able to take pictures with Santa Claus and enjoy a cup of coffee or hot chocolate.
The event goes through Dec. 22 and is from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
General admission is $5.
The Llano Cemetery will honor fallen veterans with a wreath laying on Saturday, Dec. 14 at the Field of Valor in Llano Cemetery East.
The service will begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be followed by volunteers placing wreaths at the grave sites of veterans.
The event is free and open to the public.
The Texas Gun and Knife Show of Amarillo is happening this weekend at the Amarillo Civic Center.
Vendors will showcase shotguns, rifles, handguns, scopes, military equipment, archery, fishing supplies, knives, ammunition, cases and more.
Gun enthusiasts can go Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
For more details, go here.
