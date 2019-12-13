PORTALES, N.M. (KFDA) - A Roosevelt County Jury finds a Portales woman guilty of kidnapping and faces 26 years in prison.
According to Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Offices, deputies were called to the Roosevelt General Hospital in October, where Albert Pino, was being treated for injuries to his face and chest, as well as burns on his back.
Pino told deputies that he was taken in a car by two men and one woman, 24-year-old Esperanza Tarango, to a location in the country. They then bound Pino’s writs and beat him with a hatchet type instrument and burned him on his back with an unknown implement.
They also shot him in the chest with a BB or pellet gun and fired a handgun into the ground beside him.
Pino said they were demanding to know where a particular “bag” was. Pino was then taken back to his home, where he ran to an Allsups to call 911.
Tarango was found guilty of kidnapping, a first-degree felony, burglary, a third-degree felony and aggravated battery, a third-degree felony.
