Suspect in custody after brief manhunt near 45th and Western

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department arrested one person after a brief manhunt Friday morning.
Police are working the scene near 45th and Western in the 4600 block of Buffalo Trail.
Out of caution, Amarillo ISD says Bonham Middle School, Fannin Middle School, South Georgia Elementary, Western Plateau Elementary and Paramount Terrace Elementary went into a temporary lockout.
Police were searching for an armed suspect in the area. The suspect has been located and is in custody.
The lockout for all of the schools has now been lifted.
Witnesses say the suspect was shooting at officers.
NewsChannel 10 crews are on scene.
We will bring you updates as they become available.
