New art exhibit at Amarillo International Airport

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Travelers making their way through Amarillo International airport now have a new art exhibit to view and purchase if desired.
The art piece that is now showcased from Dallas Mayer is called “The Survivors.”
“The Survivors is my big piece, and it’s 16 feet 8 inches by 5 feet. It’s bison running from a prairie fire," said Mayer," said Featured Artist Dallas Mayer.
Mayer is a professional artist and fifth-generation rancher and describes herself as a 100% Ranch-lady Artist.
“I do mainly ranch paintings. I like to paint a lot of buffalo and bison because I like historical paintings," said Mayer.
“We are very interested in history and historical accounts. I’m sure if you talk to her, she will be the first to tell you, she loves painting the things that we see every day on the ranch,” said Dallas Mayer’s Husband Jim Mayer.
Jim, who was her high-school sweetheart, says he is very proud of his wife and everything that she has accomplished.
She was born in Guymon and started formal art education at the age of 17 and continued for forty years with her work being featured now at the Capitol building of Oklahoma and now at Rick Husband airport.
“We switch out the artwork at the airport every 3-6 months, so as people come and go from the airport, they see something new,” said Curator of Amarillo Museum of Art Alex Gregory.
Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council IS tasked with looking at submissions and proposals of artists along with the Amarillo Museum of Art to decide to pick which artist they want to feature at the airport.
“Part of what we do with the committee is to choose some photography, some abstract painting, some photo-realistic painting, different mediums, and materials just to show the diversity of the arts that are being made in Amarillo," said Gregory.
Mayer has her own art gallery in the Oklahoma Panhandle and is an active artist with hundreds of paintings to purchase or view.
