Lubbock man given life sentence for sexual abuse of a child

“We saw two very brave girls confront their attacker this week about the heinous crimes he committed against them," Courtney Boyd and Laura Beth Fossett, prosecutors for the case, said in an official statement. "The jury’s 28-minute guilt/innocence verdict and 8-minute Life punishment verdict speaks volumes for how our community views sexual predators. When the most vulnerable of our community are hurt like this, justice demands severe consequences, and the jury certainly delivered.”