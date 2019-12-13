HBU hopes to end skid vs Rice

BIG MEN ON CAMPUS: This will be a Texas homecoming for Houston Baptist junior Ty Dalton, who has averaged 7.7 points and 5.1 rebounds this season. Ian DuBose and Jalon Gates have helped Dalton with leadership duties, as DuBose has averaged 15.1 points and 6.1 rebounds while Gates has put up 17.9 points per game. The Owls have been led by Robert Martin and Drew Peterson, as those two have combined to score 20.9 points per contest.DOMINANT DUBOSE: DuBose has connected on 28.6 percent of the 35 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 8 of 21 over the last five games. He's also converted 72.7 percent of his foul shots this season.