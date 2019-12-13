Defense: Documents prove Dalhart woman did not kill father for money

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - The trial of Camilla Frazier-Tidrow, the Dalhart woman accused of killing her father and hiding his body, continued today.
Benjamin Buck, who is currently serving a five year sentence related to the case, took the stand again this morning for an hour.
The courtroom heard the original statement Buck told officers. During Wednesday’s testimony, Buck stated that he lied several times in the original statement.
The jury was not present during this questioning.
The courtroom then heard from two other witnesses. One witness, Ranger Swick, was asked about pre-foreclosure papers found in the house during the search.
The defense stated these documents show Joel Frazier did not have any assets at the time of his death. The defense says this disproves the theory Camilla killed Joel for his assets.
The defense has rested it’s case.
The closing statements are expected to begin at 1:00 p.m.
