Dalhart woman found guilty of father’s murder

DALHART, Texas (KFDA) - Camilla Frazier-Tidrow, the Dalhart woman charged in the death of her father, has been found guilty.
After more than an hour of deliberating, the jury found her guilty on a first-degree murder charge in the 2017 death of 65-year-old Joel Frazier.
The trial concluded today with the defense and closing statements.
Throughout the trial, the courtroom heard from witnesses in the case, including Benjamin Buck. He is currently serving a five year sentence related to the case.
Kory Tidrow is serving life in prison after he was found guilty in October on charges of first-degree murder.
Joel Frazier was reported missing in July of 2017. His remains were found four months later in an incinerator at a Dalhart meat processing plant.
Camilla Frazier-Tidrow has not yet been sentenced.
Copyright 2019 KFDA. All rights reserved.