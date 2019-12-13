Amarillo’s new health inspection system seeing success

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The City of Amarillo is seeing success with its new food establishment permit and scorecard system.
Restaurants are now scored on an alpha-numerical grading system that highlights all of the things these businesses are doing right, and city officials say this has enhanced the overall scoring process.
The new scoring system differs in many ways from the previous one.
“We used to do our inspections with our facilities, and we would give an inspection report with a demerit score. So essentially, we go into facilities and tell them what they did wrong,” said Anthony Spanel, environmental health director for the City of Amarillo. “Let’s say they did something really bad. That inspector report would just get filed away, and the public only really knew how these facilities were doing when they saw these scores in the newspaper.”
Now, the public has easy access to any health inspection score for any restaurant facility in the City of Amarillo.
“It’s still based on their inspection, and they’re given an inspection report that anyone in the community can ask for a copy of one better," said Spanel. "If you have a favorite facility, we post all of our inspection reports on our website every day, so you can go to our website, search your favorite facility, and look at all their history.”
Spanel also says other cities are showing interest in Amarillo’s restaurant scoring system.
He also mentioned that the city is getting reached out to a couple of times a week by other municipalities across the country, and they are inquiring about how the scorecard is created and if they can make copies of it.
Some restaurant owners see the health department take a more active role in this new system.
“Once we dove into the brunch world, we started seeing more of an active role from the health department, and in the past few months, we’ve noticed them more and more,” said Nicole Fleetwood, co-owner of Scratch Made Bakery and Cafe.
Restaurants are also now required to post their health inspection scores right in front of the establishment to ensure the public can always be part of this process.
