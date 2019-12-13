AC students create drop box for ARC

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo College engineering and machining students come together to design and create new drop boxes for the college’s Advocacy and Resource Center (ARC).
AC’s Student Life program recognized the need for a drop box that was available after hours, when the two other programs acted.
The engineering students developed a design for the project, then partnered with the machining team which completed the creation of the drop box.
With the students’ design, donations can still be made even if the ARC is closed. The surprise for ARC today did not reveal the empty receptacle, but one full of blankets, caps, and gloves that were gathered to follow the theme of “Warmth for Winter."
“We couldn’t just present the ARC with an empty box,” said Vanessa Miles, instructor of engineering.
The resource center offers free services for the students at AC who need help overcoming obstacles.
“It’s a joy when you can do something that’s a benefit to others, and it’s rewarding bringing something from concept to construction,” said Austin Gipson, a machining major at AC.
