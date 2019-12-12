Toot’n Totum creating over 300 new jobs in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - A family-owned business from Amarillo is looking to hire over 300 more employees as their company expands.
The Amarillo based company- Toot’n Totum is bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area with many different full-time and part-time positions available. They also offer college students a tuition plan that helps pay for college, plus they have many more opportunities for different skill levels.
“It’s the people they have made it successful, and everybody says it, but it’s absolutely true. We have a lot of people that work for this company, and they do a fabulous job, and we are looking for more good people,” said Toot’n Totum President Greg Mitchell.
Toot’n Totum will be opening five new locations throughout Amarillo, starting with one on I-40 and bell.
“This will be a small one with a drive-thru window, four gasoline pumps because it’s a small pad site, said Mitchell. “That’s under construction right now and should open within six weeks.”
South of I-40 on Georgia and 34th, they have begun demolition for a convenience store, with a Which Wich Sandwich shop, and eight fueling stations.
Continuing South on Georgia, they are almost finished with the station on 58th. Then they will begin construction on Hillside and Soncy, starting with a convenience store and adding retail.
“The next big one that everyone is waiting for is I-40 and lakeside. It will be a travel center. It has taken us over five years, and we are just now ready to kick that one-off,” said Mitchell.
It will be 16,000 square feet, have two-fast-food restaurants, ten fueling positions for diesel trucks, a cat scale for vehicles to weigh on, 24 parking places for cars to fill up, a separate canopy for RV’S and trucks to fill up, 120 overnight parking spaces, a dog park, children’s playground plus they have 10-12 acres of land that they will be adding retail stores and much more.
“Toot’n Totum is iconic to Amarillo, we are going into our 70th year, and that’s a big thing for us,” said Mitchell.
Mitchel says they continue to grow because of the customers in Amarillo that they are incredibly grateful for.
If you would like to see what positions are available to apply for, you can click here.
